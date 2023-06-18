Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff have added another very talented player out of the portal in Sacramento State transfer shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.

The Diamond Hogs are now up to four transfer additions this offseason, as Aloy joins Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer, Tarleton State transfer Jack Wagner and Texas Tech transfer Hudson White.

As a freshman in 2023, Aloy slashed .376/.427/.662 with 88 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. He walked 15 times and struck out on 44 occasions for the Hornets.

Aloy began his college career on a 13-game hit streak and he drove in 14 runs across that span. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had 29 multi-hit games on the year and he recorded a hit in 48 of the 55 games that he started in.

The native of Wailuku, Hawai'i, played shortstop for Sacramento State and he turned 36 double plays. Aloy had 17 errors on the year and a .928 fielding percentage.

Aloy batted .350 as an all-state selection at shortstop for Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, who he also helped to a league title as a senior.

It is believed that Aloy would not be a draft-eligible sophomore, meaning he has at least two more years of college baseball left to play before he would be eligible for the 2025 MLB Draft.