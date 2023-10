Another abysmal offensive showing for the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) caused the team to lose its sixth straight game, this time against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC), by a score of 7-3 on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs' defense has been porous for most of the season, allowing just over 30 points per game, but it only allowed three points in the game — which came off a chip-shot field goal by Arkansas kicker Cam Little in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks compiled 193 yards in the contest, and it was the defense — once again — who kept the Hogs in it. Mississippi State only gained 200 yards in the game.

As always, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations.