The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker had originally committed to Central Florida on Dec. 12, but is following Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams to Fayetteville.

Arkansas football announced Grier as a signee during the early signing period in December, but Grier walked that back by opening his recruitment on Jan. 1.

"I told the coaches that I didn't want to tell them I commit to something and I haven't even seen it yet," Grier said. "So that was kind of the deal. Even the other coaches I was being recruited by I told them, 'if I come down and like I'm not going back home.' I'm loving it here and having a great time."

He just finished an official visit this week and said he liked what he saw in Fayetteville.

"It's very fun, but more like a business trip," Grier said. "I'm coming here to accomplish goals, win championships and bowl games and stuff like that. Overall the visit was real good and my family enjoyed it. Most importantly I'm enjoying it. I am actually loving it."

Last season, the Atlanta-native racked up 21 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in four games. In his four seasons with South Florida, he tallied 10 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 230 total tackles. He has also forced five fumbles, deflected three passes and intercepted two.

Grier said he participated in a Hog call for the first time in his life during Arkansas Basketball's 74-68 win over Missouri on Wednesday night, and he enjoyed the atmosphere inside Bud Walton Arena.

"Even like the culture and calling the hogs and stuff like that and learning that," Grier said. "I did that for the first time at a basketball game. The atmosphere was crazy [Wednesday] night."

Grier is the sixth incoming transfer for Arkansas in the 2023 class, joining DE John Morgan III, WR Andrew Armstrong, OL Joshua Braun, QB Jacolby Criswell and CB Lorando Johnson.

Coming out of Mays High School in Atlanta in 2018, Grier was rated a 5.4 two-star recruit by Rivals. He currently does not have a rank in the transfer portal rankings.

In 2021, Grier was an All-AAC Second Team Selection. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.