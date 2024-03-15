FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) opened conference play with an impressive 8-0 win over the Missouri Tigers (9-9, 0-1 SEC) on a perfect Friday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Ace left-hander Hagen Smith was his usual dominant self for the top-ranked Diamond Hogs, as the junior tossed 99 pitches across six scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out 10 batters.

"Obviously Hagen pitched outstanding again," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Even his misses were close tonight. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to watch from the side. And I think maybe people don’t realize what they’re watching because I’ve watched a lot of baseball games, watched a lot of pitchers, had a lot of pitchers but Hagen is really good."

Arkansas' lineup provided Smith with seven runs on three total swings across the second, third and fourth innings. Freshman Nolan Souza homered first, then former Missouri Tiger Ross Lovich hit a three-run shot in the third and Kendall Diggs hit one of his own in the fourth inning.

Souza later hit a solo homer 405 feet to right field for his second longball as designated hitter in his SEC debut.

"It was unbelievable," Van Horn said of Souza's performance. "You’re talking about a true freshman, first SEC at-bat, he hits a home run. Gives us a 2-0 lead there in the second with one of the best pitchers around on the mound. It was a big swing for us.

:That last one he hit, that was pretty impressive. Breaking ball kind of down, he went down and got it and hooked it out of the park and hit it a long way. He’s a really good athlete. Strong, as you can see. Brings a lot to the batter’s box, because he’s got a pretty good eye. He can run and obviously he’s got some power."

Sophomore right-hander Christian Foutch gave the Hogs two frames of scoreless relief, and fellow sophomore Cooper Dossett finished things off with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

"Really glad to see two of our younger pitchers come in and finish that up," Van Horn said. "And you know Cooper there in the ninth threw seven pitches and they were all strikes. And he got us off the field so that was really good."