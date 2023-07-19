Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas baseball team received good news on Wednesday when Texas Tech transfer left-handed pitcher Mason Molina committed to the Diamond Hogs.

Molina’s best outing came against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament. He threw 6.0 innings, recording 10 strikeouts and two walks while only giving up two runs.

The Rancho Santa Margarita, California, native started 16 games in 2023 as a sophomore. In 83.1 IP, Molina posted a 3.67 ERA with 108 strikeouts, 35 walks, 39 runs, 63 hits and five hit-by-pitches. Batters only hit .207 against him and he finished with a 6-2 win-loss record. Molina was selected to the Big 12 All-Second Team after his stellar sophomore campaign.

As a freshman in 2022, the 6-foot-2 product of Trabuco Hills High School appeared in 20 games with nine starts. He finished the season with 71 strikeouts, 29 walks, 27 runs, 49 hits and one save in 57.2 IP. Molina compiled a 3.90 ERA and batters hit .232 against him. He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team for his efforts.

Coming out of high school, Molina received All-League MVP and First Team All-League honors. He was the 226th overall player and 27th best left-handed pitcher in the country according to Perfect Game.

According to Sixty-Four Analytics, Molina is the fourth best pitcher and eighth best overall player in the transfer portal.

Molina is an instant-impact starter for the Razorbacks and will most likely complete a rotation that already includes Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

Arkansas now has eight transfer portal additions for the 2024 roster. For a full roster outlook, click here.



