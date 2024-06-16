Three-star athlete Keiundre Johnson commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second commitment of the day as 2025 three-star athlete Keiundre Johnson announced his pledge to the Hogs.
Johnson was one of several official visitors over the weekend, and announced his commitment on X (formerly Twitter).
A native of Terrell, Texas, Johnson chose the Razorbacks over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, SMU and several others.
Johnson plays multiple positions for Terrell High School, but was recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams to play defensive end.
Arkansas now sits at 12 commitments in the class of 2025, which includes two along the defensive line: three-star defensive tackle JaQuinten Madison and Johnson.