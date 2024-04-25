Three-star safety Taijh Overton commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks added another piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Thursday, as three-star safety Taijh Overton announced his commitment to Arkansas.
Overton, a native of Mobile, Alabama, held offers from Missouri, Florida State, Ole Miss and others in addition to the Razorbacks.
He made his announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Arkansas got in the race on Jan. 30, and he took an unofficial visit to the Hill for a Prospect Day on March 8.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back finished his junior campaign with 116 total tackles and nine tackles for loss.
In coverage, Overton is fundamentally sound and is quick to the ball. He picked off three passes in 10 games for Williamson High School and deflected 19 total passes.
With Overton's commitment, Arkansas now has five total in the class of 2025 and two on the defensive side of the football.