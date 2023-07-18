HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 17 are running backs Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green.

RASHOD DUBINION

Position: Running back Year: Sophomore Height, Weight: 5-foot-10, 213-pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 72.2 Snaps played in 2022: 236

2022 SUMMARY

Rated as a four-star running back prospect out of Cedar Grove High School, Dubinon flashed his potential during his freshman season with the Razorbacks. Despite Raheim “Rocket” Sanders being the primary workhorse in the backfield, Dubion still made his impact felt in the 201 offensive snaps he was given. His other 35 snaps came on special teams coverage. During the regular season, Dubinion ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns in 51 attempts. He also caught 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his ability as an all-purpose back. Dubinion was relied upon to mix things up when Rocket Sanders and AJ Green needed rest, and he thrived in his role. His most productive game came in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas. After Rocket Sanders suffered an injury early in the game, it was Dubinion’s time to shine. In 20 attempts, the Ellenwood, Georgia, native ran for a career-high 112 yards with two touchdowns in an electric 55-53 Arkansas victory.

AJ GREEN

Position: Running back Year: Junior Height, Weight: 5-foot-11, 205-pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 70.9 Snaps played in 2022: 356

2022 SUMMARY

As a sophomore for the Razorbacks, Green continued his upward trajectory after a solid freshman campaign. He recorded 414 rushing yards and three touchdowns off of 87 attempts. Green earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.9, good for third amongst the Arkansas backfield and seventh on the offensive side of the ball. He earned a 72.0 run grade and a 78.3 pass block grade. Against BYU, Green played 25 offensive snaps, running for 51 yards and catching two passes for 45 yards. In the week nine game versus Liberty, Green averaged 9.3 yards per attempt — a season-high — off of six carries. Much like Dubinion, Green’s best performance came against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. In 17 snaps, Green ran for 101 yards, had 30 receiving yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

2023 OUTLOOK

Even though the Razorbacks already have a clear-cut No. 1 starter at the running back position in Sanders, Dubinion and Green provide a great amount of depth that rivals all of college football. Under Dan Enos from 2015-2017, the Arkansas offense sported one of the best rushing attacks in the country, and there’s no reason that can’t continue under Enos in 2023. With a Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy coached offensive line leading the way, Green and Dubinion will have plenty of opportunity to attack defenses and use their unique skillsets to shore up a running back room that could be Arkansas’ best since Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis were in Fayetteville.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Dubinion and Green were both given the same ranking in the top 20 countdown because of their shared importance in the backfield. The combination of the two provides a versatility of talent that will confuse opposing defenses and take the Arkansas offense to the next level. With an offensive line that returns two of the SEC’s best in Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham — and with KJ Jefferson using his dual-threat ability to distract defenses — the battle-tested dynamic duo of Dubinion and Green should be expected to continue performing at a high-level next season.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown