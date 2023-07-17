HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 18 is redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

ANDREW ARMSTRONG

Position: Wide receiver Year: Redshirt senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-4, 201 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 82.9 Snaps played in 2022: 667

2022 SUMMARY

As a redshirt junior for Texas A&M-Commerce, Armstrong put together one of the best seasons in program history at the wide receiver position. The Dallas native totaled 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns — all of which led the team. Armstrong had six 100-yard receiving games and he caught a touchdown in seven different games. His 82.9 offense grade from Pro Football Focus was the best of any player for Texas A&M-Commerce. Against Lincoln (Calif.) on Sept. 1, Armstrong caught three passes for three touchdowns, which totaled 134 yards. He also had another three-touchdown game against North American on Sept. 24. Armstrong had two scores, 113 receiving yards and a career-high nine receptions against McNeese on Oct. 15. He also caught eight passes for a career-best 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana.

2023 OUTLOOK

One of three transfer additions at the position (Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden), Armstrong made his presence known in spring practice. He is as good of a route runner as the Razorbacks have and though he likes to talk, he backs it up. Getting adjusted to the playbook and the speed of SEC football definitely won't be easy for Armstrong, but being able to get in and participate during the spring was big for him. Armstrong is a guy who could easily lead Arkansas in receptions, which presents more opportunities to score — something he did a lot last season. There will be a learning curve, but he should end up being a key addition for quarterback KJ Jefferson.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Projecting the impact of the transfer wide receivers is tough, as none of them have played Power Five football. It's also worth noting that Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden didn't participate for the majority of the spring due to injury, so he never really had a chance to show his abilities. There is no denying that Armstrong has the size, speed and skills to compete in the SEC. He was competitive with Arkansas' best defensive backs like Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson and Dwight McGlothern during practices and that should bode well for him down the road. There's a reason a lot of teams were targeting Armstrong in the transfer portal and the Razorbacks might've struck gold with him.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown