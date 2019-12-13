Arkansas hired new head coach Sam Pittman on Sunday December 8, 2019 to replace Chad Morris whom they fired nearly month earlier. Since the official announcement, Pittman has made three official coaching staff hires. Keep up with arriving and departing coaching staff members and support staff members:

- OL Coach Brad Davis

- WR Coach Justin Stepp

- Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom

Check out the running list of Arkansas coaching staff changes on the Trough