Approximately two months after declaring for the NBA Draft and one month since entering the transfer portal, forward Trevon Brazile is set to make his return to the Arkansas basketball program per an announcement from the team on Tuesday.

Brazile was one of the most athletic performers at the NBA Combine in May, as he notched a 41.5 inch max vertical and a 33.0 inch standing vertical, which both ranked as the third-highest marks of any participants.

A former Missouri transfer, Brazile had a setback season in 2023-24 littered with inconsistency due to injury. After starting the season with eight double-digit performances in non-conference play — including a 19-point, 11-rebound outing against then No. 7 Duke — the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward had just three games in SEC play with at least 10 points.

After suffering a knee injury in a Jan. 24 loss to Ole Miss, Brazile missed a month of playing time and didn't see the court again for the Hogs until Feb. 24 against Missouri.