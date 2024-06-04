Trevon Brazile returning for another season with Arkansas
Approximately two months after declaring for the NBA Draft and one month since entering the transfer portal, forward Trevon Brazile is set to make his return to the Arkansas basketball program per an announcement from the team on Tuesday.
Brazile was one of the most athletic performers at the NBA Combine in May, as he notched a 41.5 inch max vertical and a 33.0 inch standing vertical, which both ranked as the third-highest marks of any participants.
A former Missouri transfer, Brazile had a setback season in 2023-24 littered with inconsistency due to injury. After starting the season with eight double-digit performances in non-conference play — including a 19-point, 11-rebound outing against then No. 7 Duke — the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward had just three games in SEC play with at least 10 points.
After suffering a knee injury in a Jan. 24 loss to Ole Miss, Brazile missed a month of playing time and didn't see the court again for the Hogs until Feb. 24 against Missouri.
A high-flying leaper with extreme athleticism, Brazile averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists last season while shooting 48.8% from the field, 35.3% from beyond the arch and 69.5% from the charity stripe.
During his initial season in Fayetteville (2022-23), Brazile flashed All-SEC potential in nine games with three 20+ point outings. Brazile's sophomore season ended abruptly in a Dec. 6 win over UNC Greensboro after suffering a torn ACL.
Following Brazile's re-commitment, Arkansas now sits with nine scholarship players on its projected roster.