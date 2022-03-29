Trio of future Hogs play in McDonald's All-American Game

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

For the first time in program history, Arkansas had a trio of future players in this year's McDonald's All-American Game played Tuesday in Chicago.

That gave fans even more reason to tune into the game and national analysts even more reason to talk about the Razorbacks and their No. 2 ranked recruiting class.

The announcers raved about the program for extended periods of time on national television, as the game aired on ESPN. Cory Alexander was one of those announcers and pondered how good of a class Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman put together.

“How about that recruiting class at Arkansas?” Alexander asked. “Three five stars… Musselman has three burger boys coming in next year,” referencing the picture Musselman posted to Twitter with three McDonald’s burgers symbolizing the three All-Americans.

ESPN National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi chimed in, as well, saying “The Muss bus had its oil changed and is refueled and ready to go after back-to-back Elite Eights.”

In addition to remarks on the class as a whole and the state of the program, the announcers gave a lot of time to the three signees, as viewers learned of Black’s day trading on the stock market, Jordan Walsh starting a shaved ice business at his school, and Nick Smith Jr. wanting to start a family compound in Little Rock.

The analysts also talked about each player’s game briefly, alluding to Smith as one of the superstars of the 2022 class, Black as one of the best passers in the class, and Walsh as an incredible athlete.

The trio of Arkansas signees didn’t disappoint in their primetime performance, either. All three played on the West team, with Smith and Walsh starting. Black came off the bench and had a lot of time on the court.