The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) are getting closer to having forward Trevon Brazile back on the court, while forward Jalen Graham and guard Keyon Menifield both also remain questionable for Saturday's matchup against Missouri

Head coach Eric Musselman met with the media Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the previously mentioned trio of key players. Brazile has been dealing with knee soreness since the Jan. 24 loss at Ole Miss.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’ll play this season as long as there’s no setbacks," Musselman said of Brazile on Thursday. "He’s been gradually working his way back into the fold. Hopefully he’ll be able to go through some of practice today. He has gone through some light stuff as of late.

Brazile entered the season as a preseason First Team All-SEC selection, but the 6-foot-10 forward hasn't had the type of year he hoped for. He's averaged 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 19 games played. It is worth noting that he didn't play in the second half of that Ole Miss game, which he scored three points and had four rebounds in.

Another veteran forward option is Jalen Graham, who has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Feb. 14 loss to Tennessee.

"Jalen Graham will not practice today, possibly will practice Friday," Musselman said Thursday. "Both (Brazile and Graham) I would say, because we did not practice yesterday and we haven’t practiced yet (today), I would say both guys are nearing a return. Whether that’s Saturday or Tuesday or the following Saturday — some time within the next three games — we would expect to have both of them back."

Across 20 games appeared in this year, Graham is averaging 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. The former Arizona State Sun Devil scored 12.5 points per game over his last four times out before the injury (including the Tennessee game).

Sophomore guard Keyon Menifield (groin) is also day-to-day still after he missed Tuesday's win over Texas A&M, per Musselman. After starting off hot when he was declared eligible to play in December, Menifield has cooled off a bit, but he's still a valuable piece if he's playing well.

"This has not been easy when you look at the injuries we’ve had," Musselman said after the 78-71 win over the Aggies. "Graham was out the entire Bahamas. He’s been out of late. Brazile has been out of late. Menifield was a factor in the last game against (Mississippi State). That group that was out there tonight played with great toughness. Great enthusiasm. I think you could see the joy."

Despite a lot going against them this season, the Razorbacks have continued to fight and they can get two wins in a row by beating a down Mizzou team Saturday. Musselman credited his team's heart after the win over A&M on Tuesday, and it seems like they'll need plenty more of that moving forward.

"Coming into the game we had a tough road loss, quick turnaround, no Brazile, no Menifield, no Jalen Graham," Musselman said. "Cannot speak enough about the heart in the last two games quite honestly. We lost a game on the road that I thought we could have won. We’ve played 80 really good minutes now in a row on the road."

The Razorbacks and Tigers are set for an 11 a.m. CT tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday. Arkansas won the first matchup against Missouri, 91-84, in Columbia, Missouri, on Jan. 31. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.