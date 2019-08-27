**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Ty Clary wasn’t sure what the big deal was on social media last season.

He’s had the same pregame routine since fourth grade and it hasn’t changed, despite going from playing in front of family to playing in front of packed SEC stadiums.

The anxiety of waiting always causes Arkansas’ starting center to puke before kickoff.

“This is something that I’ve done since Pee Wee football and it’s not by choice,” Clary said, clearly wanting to get it off his chest. “I throw up before every game because I get so anxious, like I’m so ready to go out, and I hate - I hate - waiting in the locker room.”

If it were up to him, the Razorbacks would just get dressed and immediately start the game. No warmups, no getting taped up, no hyping up teammates - just football.

The routine even carries into fall camp, when he straps on the pads for the first time after having several months off. Clary admitted he vomited before the first scrimmage this year. It’s usually followed by a refueling of some sort.

“As soon as I throw up, I typically find some of those Gatorade Prime packets,” Clary said. “I just get something in my stomach immediately. I don’t miss my meal the night before, so I’ve got some food in my body typically.”

Clary said the hurling tradition has followed through junior high, junior varsity and high school, when he starred at Fayetteville High just down the road.

Although he declined to give any names, he also said he wasn’t the only player on Arkansas’ roster who has a pregame barf. It sometimes freaks out the young players, but it’s so common that the upperclassmen generally fill them in.

“Some of the guys will see it, like the freshmen, and they’re like, ‘Eww. What are you doing?’” Clary said. “Then all the older guys will walk by and be like, ‘Ah, it’s just Ty.’”