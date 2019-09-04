As uninspiring as it was to its fan base, Arkansas' season-opening win was even less inspiring to computer projections for the rest of the year.

The Razorbacks squeaked by with a 20-13 win over Portland State on Saturday to begin the 2019 season. They were heavy favorites in ESPN's Football Power Index, given a 97.9 percent chance in the preseason to win the game, and the close victory is reflected in the updated projections for their remaining 11 games.

The chart below details those projections, most of which have dramatically shifted in favor of Arkansas' opponents.

Western Kentucky and Missouri - which suffered disappointing losses to UCA and Wyoming, respectively, in Week 1 - had the smallest increase in their likelihood to beat the Razorbacks.

The only other opponents who saw an increase of less than five percentage points in their chances to beat Arkansas were Alabama and LSU, which were already massive favorites.

