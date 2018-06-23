The college baseball season is coming to a close, but Arkansas has guaranteed itself at least two more games - possibly three - by clinching a spot in the College World Series finals.

With the best-of-three championship series not beginning until Monday, HawgBeat decided to go through the school record book and see where this team and its players rank in UA history.

Obviously some of these numbers could change between now and next Wednesday, but some records have already fallen. Here is a look at all of them, using the media guide as a reference:

Team Records

Batting

1st – Home runs: 98

~Previous: 2010 – 92

T-1st – Sacrifice flies: 42 (tied with 1995)

3rd – Strikeouts: 473

~Record: 2009 – 518

4th – Walks: 312

~Record: 1985 – 361

5th – At bats: 2,251

~Record: 2004 – 2,402

6th – Total bases: 1,096

~Record: 1987 – 1,198

7th – RBIs: 446

~Record: 1997 – 525

8th – Hits: 681

~Record: 1987 – 740

8th – Slugging percentage: .487

~Record: 1997 – .561

10th – Runs: 475

~Record: 1997 – 589

Pitching

1st – Saves: 25

~Previous: 2011 – 20

2nd – Strikeouts: 594

~Record: 2017 – 619

5th – Innings pitched: 577 1/3

~Record: 2004 – 621 1/3

Other

1st – Attendance (any game): 25,016 (June 22 vs. Florida – CWS)

~Previous: 24,228 (June 13, 2015 vs. Virginia – CWS)

T-5th – Wins: 47

~Record: 1985, 1987, 1989 – 51 (can max out at 49 this year, which would be tied for fourth with 1990)

Individual Records

Batting

1st – Single-season at bats: Eric Cole, 271

~Previous: Rodney Nye, 269 (1999)

4th – Career strikeouts: Carson Shaddy, 197

~Record: Danny Hamblin, 235 (2004-07)

T-4th – Single-season hit by pitch: Heston Kjerstad, 18

~Record: Collin Kuhn, 25 (2010)

T-5th – Single-season sacrifice flies: Heston Kjerstad, Jax Biggers, 7

~Record: Joe Serrano, 15 (2013)

7th – Career walks: Luke Bonfield, 113

~Record: Jake Dugger, 163 (2004-07)

T-8th – Career sacrifice flies: Luke Bonfield, 12

~Record: Greg D’Alexander, 20 (1987-90)

T-8th – Career hit by pitch: Carson Shaddy, 30

~Record: Collin Kuhn, 53 (2009-11)

T-8th – Single-season at bats: Dominic Fletcher, 255

~Record: Eric Cole, 271 (2018)

T-9th – Single-season strikeouts: Casey Martin, Carson Shaddy, 58

~Record: Brian Kirby, 73 (1999)

10th – Career strikeouts: Luke Bonfield, 145

~Record: Danny Hamblin, 235 (2004-07)

T-10th – Single-season games played: Heston Kjerstad, Eric Cole, Dominic Fletcher, 66

~Record: Haas Pratt (2004), Casey Rowlett (2004), 68

Pitching

T-1st – Single-season victories: Blaine Knight, 13

~Others: Rich Erwin (1979), Steve Krueger (1980)

T-1st – Single-season saves: Matt Cronin, 13

~Other: Colby Suggs (2013)

T-4th – Career saves: Matt Cronin, 14

~Record: Phillip Stidham, 33 (1989-91)

T-4th – Single-season starts: Blaine Knight, 18

~Record: DJ Baxendale, 20 (2012)

5th – Career strikeouts: Blaine Knight, 238

~Record: Nick Schmidt, 345 (2005-07)

T-7th – Career victories: Blaine Knight, 23

~Record: Scott Tabor, 34 (1979-82)

Freshman Records

1st – Home runs: Heston Kjerstad, 14

~Previous: Zack Cox (2017) – 13

1st – Runs: Heston Kjerstad, 64

~Previous: Danny Hamblin (2004), Jeff Houck (1990) – 53

1st – RBIs: Heston Kjerstad, 57

~Previous: Jeff King (1984) – 55

1st – Total bases: Heston Kjerstad, 142

~Previous: Danny Hamblin (2004) – 122

1st – Hit by pitch: Heston Kjerstad, 18

~Previous: Ryan Lundquist (1996) – 12

T-1st – Hits: Casey Martin, Heston Kjerstad, 85

~Previous: Dominic Ficociello (2011), Jeff King (1984) – 75

T-1st – Sacrifice flies: Heston Kjerstad, 7

~Others: Kyle Harris (1992), Kevin McReynolds (1979)

2nd – Total bases: Casey Martin, 138

T-2nd – Home runs: Casey Martin, 13