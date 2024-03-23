It would be an understatement to say it was a busy weekend for Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, who saw his team pick up a series win over the No. 23 Auburn Tigers while also managing to be there to help welcome triplet grandchildren into the world. The Head Hog made three flights in three days, coached two games Thursday and Saturday, plus he watched Friday's victory on whatever screen was nearby while with family, Van Horn said Saturday. While the team arrived in Auburn, Alabama, on Wednesday evening, Van Horn stayed back with his family and daughter, Hollan, until he flew out to Auburn on Thursday. "My daughter Hollan really wanted me to go," Van Horn said after the 1-0 win Thursday. "She kept saying, ‘You need to go.’ Even if (she) has the babies, I’m not going to be able to see them anyway. No one’s really going to see them. She can see them, but they’ll just be in NICU for a while. Really, there’s not a plan in place at the moment. (Laughs) We’ll just see what happens and go from there."

Just under two hours before first pitch Friday, the Arkansas baseball team released a statement that Van Horn would not be with the team as he attended to a personal matter, which featured a flight back to Northwest Arkansas. "Yeah, I got a text at 7:02 that said 'Babies are coming in an hour,'" Van Horn said on the SEC Network+ broadcast. "I'm like 'Oh my goodness. It's supposed to be a couple days down the road at a minimum.' So, very fortunate to have a friend here that helped me out and flew me home and I got to be there when we got to see them last night." Pitching coach Matt Hobbs filled in as acting head coach during the emotional 6-5 win over the Tigers that featured a go-ahead 400-plus foot solo homer from freshman Ryder Helfrick. "It’s obviously tough for the team just because (Van Horn's) such a fixture in the dugout and the guys look to him when things are going a little haywire like they were early," Hobbs said postgame Friday. "He’s kind of a calming force in there all the time. It seem like every button the guy presses usually works out in our favor. So it’s never easy when he’s not there." Hobbs seemed to press all the right buttons himself to help the Hogs extend their winning streak to 15 straight games, and more good news came shortly after the game in the form of a tweet from Van Horn.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn during an in-game interview in Saturday's game at Auburn. (SEC Network)