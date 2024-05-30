Advertisement
WATCH: Arkansas baseball practice ahead of Fayetteville Regional

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Check out 8 minutes of video from Arkansas baseball's practice Thursday ahead of the Fayetteville Regional.

The Diamond Hogs are the No. 5 overall national seed and they are hosting 2-seed Louisiana Tech, 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Southeast Missouri State. The Razorbacks will play SEMO play Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

