Check out 8 minutes of video from Arkansas baseball's practice Thursday ahead of the Fayetteville Regional.

The Diamond Hogs are the No. 5 overall national seed and they are hosting 2-seed Louisiana Tech, 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Southeast Missouri State. The Razorbacks will play SEMO play Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.