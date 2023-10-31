Florida head coach Billy Napier began his second season with the Gators this year after leading his team to a 6-7 overall record last season that included a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State.

After starting the 2023 season off with a loss to Utah, Florida followed that up with three straight wins over McNeese State, Tennessee and Charlotte. The Gators then dropped a game to Kentucky before beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Last time out, the Gators suffered a 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The Razorbacks and Gators haven't played since Sam Pittman's first year as head coach in 2020. Played in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Arkansas did its best to keep up with a dynamic Florida offense but eventually lost 63-35 with interim head coach Barry Odom on the sideline while Pittman recovered from Covid-19.

This season, Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 75.9% of his passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Since the loss to Kentucky, Mertz has completed 85-118 passes (72%) for 907 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Leading wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is a dynamic playmaker that has caught 50 passes for 718 yards and three touchdowns. He had one of the most ridiculous catches of the year against Charlotte, which can be seen here.

Here is everything Billy Napier had to say in his Monday press conference about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game in Gainesville, Florida, which is slated to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN2: