The 2023-24 Arkansas basketball team will get its first shot at action against an outside opponent Friday evening in an exhibition against UT Tyler at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

While the exhibition will not be televised, streamed or broadcast on the radio, general admission tickets are available for just $10.

"We've been grinding all summer, competing against each other, going hard every day," Southern Mississippi transfer Denijay Harris said Thursday. "It's going to feel good to play somebody else. You enjoy competing against your teammates, but this is a new opponent. We're prepared and ready."

Led by senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis and redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, the Razorbacks are once again a roster with plenty of new faces. Seven transfers and two freshmen have combined with five returning scholarship players to build a roster that will be looking to reach a fourth straight Sweet Sixteen and beyond.

This will mark the seventh preseason exhibition Arkansas has played under fifth-year head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks are 5-1 in the previous six games, with the lone loss being a 90-60 defeat at Texas on Oct. 29, 2022.

"In his eyes, every game is the same, so he is going to coach as hard against any team that he will against any other team," sophomore guard Joseph Pinion said of Musselman. "He’s going to coach hard. He’s going to be intense. He’s going to be really into the game. He might get a technical, but it just shows his passion for the game."

Last season, the Hogs earned an 83-49 win over Rogers State in their first exhibition and then they suffered the Texas loss five days later. Joseph Pinion was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points off the bench (making 4-of-6 from 3-point) and Trevon Brazile was second on the team with 11 points against Rogers State.

Tipoff against UT Tyler is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday evening at Bud Walton Arena. As a reminder, the game will not be televised, but you can stay up to date with all of the latest on The Trough premium message board.