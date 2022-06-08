Where Arkansas commits, targets rank in latest 2023 Rivals250 update

Both of Arkansas’ commitments in the Rivals250 dropped in the latest update to the 2023 rankings.

Tight ends Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter are now the No. 78 and No. 151 overall prospects in the country, respectively, according to Rivals.

Hasz, a Bixby, Okla., product who was once committed to Oklahoma and is continuing to take official visits elsewhere despite his pledge to the Razorbacks, fell seven spots to his current spot at No. 78, but that’d still make him the highest-ranked tight end to sign with Arkansas in the Rivals era.

The highest at this point is C.J. O’Grady, who was No. 90 overall coming out of Fayetteville in the 2015 class, followed closely by Pulaski Academy product Hunter Henry, who was No. 102 in the 2013 class.

Right behind those three players in terms of highest-ranked tight ends to sign with or commit to Arkansas is Easter, whose ranking has continued to drop. The Ashdown native fell another 39 spots from the most recent ranking and is way down from No. 84, where he was ranked at the time of his commitment.

It’s also worth noting that wide receiver Anthony Evans III, who backed off his pledge to the Razorbacks in April, made his Rivals250 debut at No. 167 in his update. He is now a 5.9 four-star after being a 5.6 three-star while committed to Arkansas.

Here is a look at where several other top targets checked in this update…

WR Omarion Miller: No. 79 (up 1 spot)

LB Braylan Shelby: No. 83 (new)

LB Raul Aguirre: No. 89 (down 16)

OL Madden Sanker: No. 95 (up 2)

OL Miles McVay: No. 102 (down 46)

OL Charles Jagusah: No. 122 (down 6)

CB Avery Stuart: No. 196 (down 20)

ATH Micah Tease: No. 203 (up 11)

LB Karmelo Overton: No. 212 (down 16)

DT Markis Deal: No. 221 (down 18)