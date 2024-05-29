The Arkansas Razorbacks football team saw 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, and 24 have found a new home since the portal window closed on May 1. Of those 25, nine were starters for the Hogs this season. Seven other players also transferred away from the Razorbacks, but they were all walk-ons. Here's a look at where all the scholarship Arkansas players landed, and those who have yet to find a home:

Advertisement

KJ Jefferson, QB - UCF

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 16 ~ Transferred to UCF Career stats: 626-962 passing, 7,911 passing yards, 67 passing TD, 18 INT, 523 carries, 1,876 rushing yards, 21 rushing TD Sometimes moving on is best for both sides, and that could be said for Jefferson and Arkansas. The bulldozer signal caller put the Hogs back on the map after the Chad Morris era and will be fondly remembered, but it was time for change after offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was hired over the offseason. He should thrive in Gus Malzahn's offense at Central Florida.

Raheim Sanders, RB - South Carolina

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 6 ~ Transferred to South Carolina Career stats: 398 carries, 2,230 rushing yards, 17 rushing TD This one was a tough pill to swallow for Razorback fans. After racking up 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, Sanders could never find the same footing due to injuries and is now at a conference foe. If everything comes together, he may have a big year for the Gamecocks.

Chris Paul Jr., LB - Ole Miss

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Ole Miss Career stats: 68 solo tackes, 137 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, forced fumble A fan favorite on the defensive side, "Pooh" Paul took Arkansas by surprise when he entered the transfer portal. Even more surprising was his transfer destination, as he ventured over to rival SEC team Ole Miss. Expect him to be right in the middle of big plays made by the Rebels' defense next season.

Jordan Crook, LB - Arizona State

~ Entered the portal on Nov. 28 ~ Transferred to Arizona State Career stats: 16 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, forced fumble Crook's departure was a bit of a surprise considering how big of a jump he took as a sophomore and the opportunity he could've had as a Razorback in 2024, but he'll almost definitely be a starter for Arizona State next season.

AJ Green, RB - Oklahoma State

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Oklahoma State Career stats: 201 carries, 953 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD, 19 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD A staple of Arkansas' running back room the last three seasons, Green moved on to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the hope for an increase in carries. He unfortunately suffered a lower leg injury that will leave him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Jaheim Thomas, LB - Wisconsin

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 30 ~ Transferred to Wisconsin Career stats: 72 solo tackles, 185 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks Much like Paul, Thomas' exit hurt the Hogs' linebacker depth in a big way. He racked up 90 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the Cardinal and White and will be missed after going to Wisconsin.

Anthony Booker, DT - SMU

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 12 ~ Transferred to SMU Career stats: 38 solo tackles, 66 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumble Nicknamed "Tank", Booker was a behemoth in the trenches and played as a solid depth piece for the Razorbacks. He'll likely have a more prominent role as a Mustang.

LaDarrius Bishop, DB - UNLV

~ Entered the portal on Jan. 12 ~ Transferred to UNLV Career stats: 34 solo tackles, 59 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss Bishop always had the edge from a speed perspective, but things never came together for him in Fayetteville. He'll rejoin former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom at UNLV at a level more suited for his talents.

Joey Su'a, OL - Arizona State

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 13 ~ Transferred to Arizona State Losing an offensive lineman after only one year on campus is always tough, but it was probably best for Su'a and the Razorbacks. He has good size at 6-foot-4, 346-pounds and joins Crook as a Sun Devil.

Malik Chavis, DB - UNLV

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 6 ~ Transferred to UNLV Career Stats: 20 solo tackles, 38 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, interception Accompanying Bishop to Las Vegas, Nevada, is Chavis, another Razorback that could never receive consistent playing time. Odom will look to transform the two SEC transfers into a dangerous secondary in the Mountain West.

Devon Manuel, OL - Florida

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Florida Arkansas' offensive line was a weakpoint last season, but Manuel was serviceable at the tackle position as he finished with a 69.4 Pro Football Focus grade in 417 snaps. A highly-coveted transfer prospect, Manuel will look to get his collegiate career back on track at Florida.

Taurean Carter, DT - Colorado

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Colorado Career stats: 16 solo tackles, 60 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks Deion Sanders knows how to work the transfer portal, even if it doesn't always translate in the win-loss record. Still, Carter will excel in a weaker Big 12 at Colorado.

Mani Powell, LB - UNLV

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to UNLV Career stats: 3 solo tackles, 5 total tackles Capping off the trio of Arkansas-to-UNLV transfers is Powell, another linebacker prospect that showed flashes but wasn't given enough of an opportunity. He'll have a much clearer path to seeing the field under former Arkansas linebacker coach and now UNLV defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.

Jaylen Lewis, DB - Temple

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Temple Career stats: 1 solo tackle, 3 total tackles Lewis was a seemingly underrated pickup for Arkansas out of Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tennessee, but he only appeared in three games with little production for the Hogs.

Lorando Johnson, DB - Baylor

~ Entered the portal on April 22 ~ Transferred to Baylor Career stats: 20 solo tackles, 29 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, interception, 5 defended passes Johnson was a roller coaster member of the secondary in his lone season in Fayetteville. Some days he'd make highlight plays and others he'd leave you scratching your head. A physical defensive back with high energy, "Snaxx" will return to his former school in Baylor.

RJ Johnson, DB - Colorado

~ Entered the portal on April 30 ~ Transferred to Colorado No career stats Not much to say for Johnson, who failed to record any stats for the Hogs.

Dominique Johnson, RB - TCU

~ Entered the portal on April 29 ~ Transferred to TCU Career stats: 136 carries, 785 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD, 9 receptions, 75 receiving yards, receiving TD It wasn't long ago that Johnson led the team in rushing during the 2021 season with 575 yards. Injuries plagued the big-bodied ball-carrier from cracking the top two of Arkansas' backfield rotation, and he'll look to finish his career with former Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith at TCU.

Jacolby Criswell, QB - North Carolina

~ Entered the portal on April 16 ~ Transferred to North Carolina Career stats: 35-58 passing, 347 passing yards, 4 passing TD, interception, 43 carries, 177 rushing yards, rushing TD After spending one season plus this spring in Fayetteville, Criswell transferred back to North Carolina. He will have to battle Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson with the Tar Heels, the same program he started at out of high school.

Max Fletcher, P - Cincinnati

~ Entered the portal on April 18 ~ Transferred to Cincinnati Career stats: 97 punts, 2,770 punting yards, 43.2 average yards per punt Fletcher's decision to enter the transfer portal was surprising, as he ended up having a good sophomore campaign for the Razorbacks. His destination makes sense, though, as his brother Mason Fletcher is also a punter for the Bearcats.

Paris Patterson, OL - SMU

~ Entered the portal on April 20 ~ Transferred to SMU Patterson probably couldn't ask for a better fit than with the SMU Mustangs. Standing at 6-foot-6, 350-pounds, size won't be an issue in the ACC.

Isaiah Augustave, RB - Colorado

~ Entered the portal on April 16 ~ Transferred to Colorado Career stats: 35 carries, 202 rushing yards, rushing TD, 3 receptions, 7 receiving yards Less than 48 hours after playing in Arkansas' spring football game, Augustave entered the transfer portal. Projected to play backup to Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rashod Dubinion, Augustave is one that the Hogs would have loved to keep but the move makes sense in the transfer portal era.

Andrew Chamblee, OL - SMU

~ Entered the portal on April 16 ~ Transferred to SMU Chamblee was one of the lowest-rated offensive linemen in the country last season, as he totaled a 52.2 PFF grade in 405 snaps at the tackle spot. Much like Patterson, Chamblee's talents will be better suited for SMU and the ACC.

Francis Sherman, TE - Cincinnati

~ Entered the portal on April 8 ~ Transferred to Cincinnati Career stats: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, receiving TD Most weren't aware that Sherman even had eligibility left, so his transfer announcement came as a bit of a shock. Originally recruited for his blocking ability, Sherman couldn't quite get it done in the SEC and will finish his career at Cincinnati.

Sam Mbake, WR - Kilgore J.C.

~ Entered the portal on Dec. 4 ~ Transferred to Kilgore J.C. Mbake was looking like a guy who could've had a breakout season in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury in a preseason scrimmage. He was then dismissed from the team during the season and will now try to right his wrongs at the JUCO level.