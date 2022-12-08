For the first time in his head coaching tenure at Arkansas, head coach Sam Pittman will have to replace a coordinator after Barry Odom accepted the head coach position at UNLV on Tuesday.

Odom's defense allowed just 22.9 points per game in 2021 – 12 fewer points per game than in 2020 and the fewest for an Arkansas defense since 2014 – and allowed 84 fewer yards of total defense thanks to an improved pass defense. The Hogs’ secondary gave up just 214.2 yards per game to rank sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas took a step back from that this season, as its FBS ranks were 119th in pass yards allowed, 104th in rush yards allowed, 116th in third down conversion percentage defense and 123rd in total defense (all out of 131).

According to USA Today, Odom was the third highest paid coordinator in the country. He was making $1.85 million annually after signing a new contract back in March.

Finding a new defensive coordinator soon will be important for the Hogs, who have 12 defensive commitments in the 2023 class. The Razorbacks also have a lot to replace on the defense, as nine players have already entered the transfer portal from that side of the ball.

Here are some names that would be a good fit in Fayetteville: