An Arkansas baseball team founded on elite starting pitching and timely hitting discovered what happens when neither show up to the ballpark in the No. 2 Razorbacks' (40-8, 17-6 SEC) 11-3 loss to No. 8 Kentucky (34-10, 17-6 SEC) on Saturday. One day after scoring an SEC season-high 10 runs in a series-opening win over the Wildcats, the Arkansas offense returned to its floor with a measly 8-for-35 (.229) day at the plate. A two-run blast by Hudson White in the top of the second pointed to another potential offensive outburst, but nine strikeouts and nine runners left on base shut that notion down completely. "For the most part (Kentucky) filled up the zone," second baseman Peyton Stovall said after the game. "The starting pitcher did a good job of getting ahead but we got ourselves in good positions to drive in runs and stuff and we weren't able to do it. "I think if we just go out there tomorrow, play hard and do that again and keep putting ourselves in good positions to score runs, hopefully we'll be able to go out there and do it tomorrow."

Advertisement

The biggest storyline wasn't the usual lack of offense for the Diamond Hogs, however, but the uncharacterstic performance from Arkansas starter Brady Tygart. From the get go, it was apparent that the right-hander didn't have his best stuff. After three straight weekends of completing at least five frames, the junior only made it through three against the Wildcats thanks to six hits, five earned runs and three walks. "Probably when you talk about Brady today, the issue would have been he just didn’t throw his fastball for a strike," head coach Dave Van Horn said after the game. "Didn’t throw it where he wanted it and it made it very difficult to pitch, because they just started sitting on off-speed pitches. That’s how that went." Van Horn turned to righty reliever Gage Wood in the top of the fourth, where he allowed two inherited runners and two of his own score for a 7-2 deficit. Wood recovered and tossed three straight scoreless frames — including a three-strikeout dominant bottom of the fifth.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb29keSBzdHJpa2VzIG91dCB0aHJlZSBpbiB0aGUgZmlmdGgg8J+q tSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2ExOGVidjA5biI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dhMThlYnYwOW48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFz ZWJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg2ODQ0NTQ0MTQ0OTEyNTgx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK