Before the end of the 2018 season, Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis confirmed that he'd opt in to his two-year contact extension and so far, no major coaching staff changes have been announced in Fayetteville. The other nine position coaches signed multi-year contracts with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock holding the longest deal that goes through February of 2021. There have already been several minor staff changes and there will likely be more as grad assistants, QCs and analysts look to advance their careers elsewhere. Follow the HawgBeat staff changes tracker for all the latest news:

COREY CHAMBLIN

After just one season with the Razorbacks, defensive quality control coach Corey Chamblin accepted the head coaching position for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. Chamblin played at Tennessee Tech and was an undrafted free agent signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He was on several NFL rosters through 2004 before coaching in the CFL. Chamblin was the Argonauts' defensive coordinator before he decided to come back to the U.S. and coach for Arkansas.

Official: Corey Chamblin has been named the 44th Head Coach in Argonauts history. #PullTogether



More » https://t.co/uoWBwDZFFe pic.twitter.com/toB98C29Md — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) December 10, 2018

TANNER BURNS

After five seasons as Arkansas's special teams quality control coach, Tanner Burns has accepted a position with Hugh Freeze at Liberty to be the special teams coordinator. Burns's father is Keith Burns who was a defensive back for Arkansas from 1980-82, a GA and defensive coordinator as well for the Hogs.

XAVIER ADIBI

Defensive analyst Xavier Adibi has accepted the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M Commerce, the D2 champions in 2017. Adibi was a standout linebacker at Virginia Tech and then was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round in 2008. He also played briefly for the Vikings, Bears and Titans. Adibi coached linebackers at Garden City C.C. before taking the job at Arkansas.

I'm proud to be a part of a great winning tradition here at Texas A&M Commerce. Can't wait to get on the field and continue the excellent tradition that has been created. #Protectthepride #Lionshunt pic.twitter.com/qtdZnQ93xE — Xavier Adibi (@Coach_Adibi) December 19, 2018

BRIAN BONACCI

Running backs and special teams assistant Brian Bonacci has accepted a strength staff job at Wagner College in New York. Bonacci played football at Iowa State before becoming a recruiting and strength assistant at Texas. He was also an assistant coach at Southlake Carroll before coming to Fayetteville for the 2018 season.

TYLER PASCHAL

Defensive backs quality control coach Tyler Paschal will not return to Arkansas for the 2019 season. Previous to working for the Razorbacks, Paschall was an undergrad assistant at Arkansas State and coached high school in the Natural State.

GJ KINNE