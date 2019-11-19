You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

This is the second season of college football’s new redshirt rule, which allows players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven’t previously redshirted.

Another unintended consequence of the rule has been upperclassmen unhappy with their playing time - such as Jonathan Nance and Kyrei Fisher - choosing to redshirt and transfer during the season.

Here’s a look at every player on Arkansas’ roster (with non-scholarship players denoted by an asterisk) who is still eligible to redshirt. HawgBeat will update this list each week with how many games they’ve played and once they’ve reached five games, they’ll be dropped because they’d no longer be eligible to take advantage of the rule.

Juniors

~RB Chase Hayden: 4 games (plans to redshirt)

Freshmen

~WR T.Q. Jackson: 3 games

~OL Brady Latham: 3 games (COLUMN)

~OL Beaux Limmer: 3 games