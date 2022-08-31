As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024. Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published. This tight end HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

The Latest

08/31/2022 - It's no secret that Arkansas has recruited the tight end position at an extremely high level - and that may afford the Hogs some breathing room in the '24 cycle. After bringing in arguably the top position group of any class in the country with Shamar Easter, Luke Hasz and Jaden Hamm, Dowell Loggains appears to have his sights set on another Rivals250 prospect. Though this list is subject to change, the clear frontrunner - and, in my approximation - only viable option at this time is Marian Central Catholic route runner Christian Bentancur. A planned visit to Fayetteville for Arkansas' potential battle of undefeated SEC West foes against Alabama in October reinforces his interest, and there's not a name in the country I'd put out of Dowell Loggains' reach.

TIGHT END Recruit HT/ WT Interest ^/⌄ Rating High School Christian Bentancur 6-5 235 High - Marian Central Catholic (Ill.)

Walter Matthews 6-7 245 Low - Hiram (Ga.) Michael Smith 6-4 220 Low - Calvary Day (Ga.) Grant Stec 6-6 230 Low - Jacobs (Ill.) Hogan Hansen 6-5 210 Low - Bellvue (Wash.) Trey'Dez Green 6-7 230 Low - East Feliciana (La.) Brady Prieskorn 6-6 215 Low - Adams (Mich.)

Need to Know

Despite slipping just outside of the Rivals100 in the latest update, 5.9-four-star Christian Bentancur remains a clear priority for the Razorbacks should they look to bring in a TE in the 2024 class. Standing 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, Bentancur's frame assists in his vertical threat ability. His sophomore season film, though I'm in now way saying he is this player, can't help but remind one of the Rob Gronkowski mold of a big, athletic tight end that can make a play on the ball, and then make the defense pay as he trucks his way down the field. Should Loggains and the rest of the Razorback staff hope to pull in Bentancur, they'll be up against some stiff competition, as he holds 32 other FBS offers from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M. As far as the rest of Arkansas' offer group goes, four prospects have already committed elsewhere, and from what I can tell at this point it appears that the other six are headed down a similar path. Though ties to the Peach State may help with the pair of Georgians in Walter Matthews and Michael Smith, I haven't seen anything to make me believe the Razorbacks are real players within their recruitment.

