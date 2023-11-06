Following the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 39-36 overtime win against Florida over the weekend, a program record four Hogs earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas defensive back Lorando Johnson, kicker Cam Little, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and defensive back Jaylon Braxton all earned recognition from the SEC office this week for their performances.

Johnson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording five total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup against the Gators.

The league named Little — a native of Moore, Oklahoma — Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday following an effort that featured four made field goals and five touchbacks on kickoffs.

Limmer was tabbed the Offensive Lineman of the Week after he helped lead the Razorbacks to a season-high 481 total yards of offense. He also helped paved the way for running back Raheim Sanders, who ran for 103 rushing yards on 18 carries. Limmer wasn't penalized and allowed just one quarterback pressure in 40 pass blocking snaps.

Selected by the SEC as the Co-Freshman of the Week, Braxton totaled four tackles and a forced fumble that he returned 33 yards for a touchdown against Florida. He's part of a Razorback defense that leads the nation in defensive touchdowns with four on the season.

The Razorbacks have now had six players recognized by the SEC in the 2023 season, as defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following an effort that featured two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three total tackles against Kent State in Week 2 and defensive end Landon Jackson was tabbed the SEC Co-defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks against Alabama in Week 7.

Up next for the Hogs is a home matchup with Auburn at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.