HawgBeat - Arkansas 2021 Early Signing Day Headquarters

Arkansas 2021 Early Signing Day Headquarters
The Razorbacks' 2021 class of 20 commits is set to sign on Wednesday morning and we're bringing you minute by minute updates as they put pen to paper. The class started the day at No. 22 in the national team rankings.
Arkansas's commits hail from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. They have two quarterbacks, two running backs, four receivers, one tight end, three offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, two linebackers, four defensive backs and a kicker. Razorbacks also have a punter and long snapper committed as preferred walk-ons.
KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS
BOOM! Razorbacks land Jones College JUCO DT Jalen Williams on signing day!
Tri Cities DT Cameron Ball will announce his decision between Arkansas, Georgia Tech and others LIVE on his Instagram at 11 a.m. CT. Ball has been top of the board for the Hogs since the beginning and they're looking to close strong with the prospect who's never visited the Hill in person.
COMMIT CEREMONY TIMES
AJ Green - 7:45 a.m.
Bryce Stephens - 8 a.m.
Chase Lowery - 8 a.m.
Javion Hunt - (Friday signing ceremony)
Jaedon Wilson - 8: 30 a.m.
Chris Paul Jr - 9 a.m.
Lucas Coley - 9:45 a.m.
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan - 10 a.m.
Patrick Foley (PWO) - 10:30 a.m.
Solomon Wright - 11 a.m.
Terry Wells - 11 a.m.
Cole Carson - 12:15 p.m.
Jayden Johnson - 12:30 p.m.
Marco Avant - 12:45 p.m.
Ketron Jackson - 1:30 p.m.
Erin Outley, Landon Rogers - 1:30 p.m.
Cameron Little - 2 p.m.
Devon Manuel - 3 p.m.
Raheim Sanders - 3 p.m.
Keuan Parker - 5:30 p.m.