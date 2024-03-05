Following the latest shakeup in the Rivals ratings, Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class has moved up in the national rankings.

As of Sunday, the Razorbacks rank 20th in the country, sandwiched between North Carolina (19) and Florida (21).

The ratings update was favorable to the Hogs, as their quarterback commit — Central Arkansas Christian’s Grayson Wilson — was bumped from a 5.6 three-star to a 5.8 four-star.

So far in the class, Arkansas has five total commitments — three of whom are four-star recruits: Wilson, offensive lineman Carius Curne of Marion and running back Jamarion Parker from St. Louis, Missouri.

Curne is Arkansas' highest-ranked recruit, as he comes in at No. 206 in the latest edition of the Rivals 250 on Tuesday.

The other two recruits already in the fold are three-star athlete Markeylin Batton of Atlanta, Texas, and two-star kicker Evan Noel of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.