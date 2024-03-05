Arkansas' 2025 class cracks Top 20 after latest Rivals ratings update
Following the latest shakeup in the Rivals ratings, Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class has moved up in the national rankings.
As of Sunday, the Razorbacks rank 20th in the country, sandwiched between North Carolina (19) and Florida (21).
The ratings update was favorable to the Hogs, as their quarterback commit — Central Arkansas Christian’s Grayson Wilson — was bumped from a 5.6 three-star to a 5.8 four-star.
So far in the class, Arkansas has five total commitments — three of whom are four-star recruits: Wilson, offensive lineman Carius Curne of Marion and running back Jamarion Parker from St. Louis, Missouri.
Curne is Arkansas' highest-ranked recruit, as he comes in at No. 206 in the latest edition of the Rivals 250 on Tuesday.
The other two recruits already in the fold are three-star athlete Markeylin Batton of Atlanta, Texas, and two-star kicker Evan Noel of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
One recruit to keep an eye on is four-star safety Marcus Wimberly from Bauxite. He had previously been committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment on Dec. 1. He has offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. A visit to Arkansas is scheduled for March 8.
If Wimberly decides to join the fold again, it would jump the Hogs to No. 16 in the country, ahead of Texas A&M and behind SMU.
It’s worth noting that a lot of teams ahead of the Hogs have more commitments already in their classes. Only three —Miami, Texas A&M and Florida State — have less with four a piece.
Notre Dame is currently ranked No. 1 with 17 total commits in the class so far. Clemson (No. 4, 10 commits), Oklahoma (No. 5, 10 commits) and Penn State (No. 6, 11 commits) are the other schools with double-digits pledges.
That trend of fewer high school recruits is one of the reasons Arkansas’ 2024 class was ranked as low as it was, as the Razorbacks finished No. 39, second-to-last in the SEC ahead of only Vanderbilt.
The Hogs only took 16 commits in the class, though four — four-star wide receivers Courtney Crutchfield and Ashton Bethel-Roman, four-star running back Jadan Baugh and four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer — were late de-commitments toward the end of the cycle.
Arkansas' coaching staff is working hard on the class of 2025, as several visitors are already scheduled or have told HawgBeat they plan to schedule visits. Stay tuned to The Trough — HawgBeat’s premium message board — for the latest recruiting developments.