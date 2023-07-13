The Arkansas basketball team has finalized four non-conference games for the 2023-24 season, as first reported by Scottie Bordelon of Whole Hog Sports.

As previously reported by TheD1Docket on Twitter, the Hoop Hogs will host Old Dominion at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Nov. 13.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Bordelon reports that three other non-conference games have been finalized. The Hogs will also host North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17 and UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 30 — both games will be played at Bud Walton Arena.

The fourth game is the annual matchup at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, which will be played against Lipscomb on Dec. 16.

Arkansas and Old Dominion have never met in basketball before. The Monarchs were 19-12 during the 2022-23 season and they finished the regular season on an 8-2 run.

The Razorbacks played UNC Greensboro on Dec. 6 last season and defeated the Spartans, 65-58. Fans might remember that contest best as the game that star forward Trevon Brazile suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

UNC Greensboro posted a 20-12 overall record in 2022-23 and the Spartans finished top-50 nationally in three categories. They were 21st in field goal percentage defense, 35th in scoring defense, and 49th in scoring margin. Arkansas has a 2-0 all-time record against UNC Greensboro.

Arkansas and UNC-Wilmington have also never met on the hardwood. The Seahawks were 24-10 last season with losses to teams such as North Carolina, UConn and Oklahoma. UNC-Wilmington's season came to an end in the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament championship game against Charleston.

The Razorbacks and Lipscomb have met twice in men's basketball, with the most recent meeting resulting in an 86-50 win for Arkansas on Dec. 15, 2020. The Bisons had a 20-13 record last season and they shared something in common with Arkansas, and a lot of teams — a win over Louisville.

Funny enough, Arkansas baseball's one game of the 2023 season played at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock was against Lipscomb. The Bisons defeated the Diamond Hogs in a midweek matchup, 8-6.

The rest of the 2023-24 non-conference schedule for Arkansas has not been released yet, but the Hogs do know their conference opponents. For the full list of who the Hogs will face in conference play and where, click here.