The transfer portal has only been open for three days, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have been working to fill holes in the roster. The coaching staff on Wednesday extended several offers to transfer prospects.

A few of the offers have been extended to players at one particular school — North Texas. Mean Green center Ethan Miner was offered by the Hogs on Monday, the first day the portal opened. He'll be visited by Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos on Wednesday. Now, two of his teammates have received offers as well. There have been offers to players at several other schools as well. Here’s who the Hogs extended offers to on Wednesday, plus here is a look at all of the offers Arkansas has sent out to transfers.

TJ Crandall - DB - Colorado State

A freshman transfer from Colorado State, Crandall recorded 19 tackles and an interception this past season. Crandall will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Chandler Rogers - QB - North Texas

Rogers is transferring from North Texas after spending two years at Louisiana-Monroe. For the Mean Green last season, he threw for 3,382 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 62% of his passes. He’ll have one year of eligibility at his next stop.

Ja’Mori Maclin - WR - North Texas

Maclin was on the receiving end of 11 of Rogers’ touchdown passes last season. He recorded 1,004 yards receiving for the Mean Green in 2023. Maclin will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Samuel Okunlola - DE - Pittsburgh

Okunlola is a redshirt freshman transfer from Pittsburgh, the same school that produced Arkansas defensive end John Morgan III. He recorded 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks in 2023. Okunlola will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Andreas Paaske - TE - Eastern Michigan

Paaske was primarily used as a blocker for Eastern Michigan, only catching four passes for 39 yards. He has also reported an offer from Sam Houston State. Paaske has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nate Matlack - DE - Kansas State