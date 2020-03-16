The Razorback coaches are limited in travel but nothing can stop them from contacting any transfer portal entree that strikes their fancy. The latest is Quinnipiac graduate transfer Kevin Marfo. Marfo will undoubtedly be one of the most heavily pursued grad transfers in the nation after leading in rebounds this season with 13.3 per game.

Marfo isn't even that tall. At 6-foot-8, 245-pounds, he uses his body exceptionally well to get to the basketball. He averaged a double-double a game for the Bobcats. He only posted less than double-digits in rebounds once this season, against Iona, and had a season-high 21 rebounds against Monmouth.

Born in Brooklyn, Marfo rose to a 3-star on Rivals in the 2016 class and had 12 offers for college, choosing George Washington. He played one season for the Hippos, averaging 2.7 points per game. Marfo decided to transfer as a sophomore to Quinnipiac and sat one season.

He greatly improved his stats after his one season on the bench, averaging 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a redshirt sophomore. His redshirt junior season was obviously his best, averaging 10.2 points per game in 28 minutes. He shoots remotely inside the arc and shoots at 48.4%. His free throw shooting has also dramatically improved from 63.2% last season to 71% this year. He also more than doubled his free throw attempts.