Arkansas contacts nation's leading rebounder Kevin Marfo
The Razorback coaches are limited in travel but nothing can stop them from contacting any transfer portal entree that strikes their fancy. The latest is Quinnipiac graduate transfer Kevin Marfo. Marfo will undoubtedly be one of the most heavily pursued grad transfers in the nation after leading in rebounds this season with 13.3 per game.
Marfo isn't even that tall. At 6-foot-8, 245-pounds, he uses his body exceptionally well to get to the basketball. He averaged a double-double a game for the Bobcats. He only posted less than double-digits in rebounds once this season, against Iona, and had a season-high 21 rebounds against Monmouth.
Born in Brooklyn, Marfo rose to a 3-star on Rivals in the 2016 class and had 12 offers for college, choosing George Washington. He played one season for the Hippos, averaging 2.7 points per game. Marfo decided to transfer as a sophomore to Quinnipiac and sat one season.
He greatly improved his stats after his one season on the bench, averaging 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a redshirt sophomore. His redshirt junior season was obviously his best, averaging 10.2 points per game in 28 minutes. He shoots remotely inside the arc and shoots at 48.4%. His free throw shooting has also dramatically improved from 63.2% last season to 71% this year. He also more than doubled his free throw attempts.
The nation’s leading rebounder, Quinnipiac grad-transfer Kevin Marfo has been in contact with Texas Tech, Xavier, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arkansas, San Diego State, Arizona State, OK State, St John’s, Penn St, Wichita St, BC, VTech & Louisville, he tells @RivalsPortal— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 16, 2020
Marfo is at least the fifth known transfer prospect that Eric Musselman and his staff have made contact with, joining new Nebraska guard addition Kobe Webster, originally from Western Illinois, guard Erik Stevensen from Wichita State and forwards Evan Cole from Georgia Tech and Ed Croswell from La Salle.
Arkansas doesn't currently have room to take a transfer but three of the 2020 commits have yet to sign. The signing period begins April 15 but it may be pushed further back since many recruits around the nation can't take crucial official visits during the COVID-19 induced dead period.
Natural attrition is expected to occur but no Razorbacks have entered the portal yet. Isaiah Joe is still on several draft boards and after winning SEC Player of the Year, many are wondering whether Mason Jones will return next year.
