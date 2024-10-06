Arkansas enters ESPN FPI Top 25 after Tennessee win

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) soared in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 19-14 win Saturday over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After coming in at 27th overall following Week 5, the Razorbacks jumped three spots to No. 24 off the back of the win over Tennessee in ESPN’s FPI this week.

RELATED: Singleton shows late-game poise in upset over Tennessee

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 7.0-5.0 projected win total with a 92.3% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas has a 0.6% chance of winning the SEC and a 3.9% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 15th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 19th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 20 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 39 in average in-game win probability.