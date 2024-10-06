Arkansas enters ESPN FPI Top 25 after Tennessee win

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) soared in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 19-14 win Saturday over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
After coming in at 27th overall following Week 5, the Razorbacks jumped three spots to No. 24 off the back of the win over Tennessee in ESPN’s FPI this week.
RELATED: Singleton shows late-game poise in upset over Tennessee
Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 7.0-5.0 projected win total with a 92.3% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas has a 0.6% chance of winning the SEC and a 3.9% chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.
According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 15th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 19th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 20 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 39 in average in-game win probability.
After six weeks of football, Arkansas rose to No. 26 in the country in efficiency rankings, according to ESPN. This includes a 66.0 (No. 37) offensive rating.
The defensive rating moved up to 74.1 (No. 23) this week, and the special teams unit decreased its rating to 43.1 (No. 92) after the Tennessee game.
RELATED: Pittman: 'Our atmosphere was like any of the elite programs'
Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 10 in the FPI just above Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. The Hogs look better in the efficiency department, as they slot in at No. 8 in the SEC below Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.
Going into a bye week, Arkansas has an opportunity to rest, refocus and gameplan before the No. 13 LSU Tigers come to Fayetteville on Oct. 19. LSU comes in at No. 15 in the FPI and has the eighth-most efficient offense (88.0).
RELATED: Social media reacts to Arkansas' 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee
Arkansas will now enter a bye week following the big win. Next up, the Hogs will host the LSU Tigers on Oct. 19 for a game that has a 5:00-7:00 p.m CT kickoff window as of now.