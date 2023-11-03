Arkansas-Florida TV details, key players, odds, headlines
After having last week off because of a bye, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to face the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
Following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State in Week 8, head coach Sam Pittman made the decision to relieve Dan Enos of playcalling duties. Wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton is set to serve as interim offensive coordinator, so this game will be a good litmus test for what kind of scheme he will run with the Hogs.
Florida is coming off a 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend. The Gators own wins over McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They've also lost to Utah and Kentucky.
According to BetSaracen, the Gators are favored over the Razorbacks by 5.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Florida owns a 10-2 advantage over Arkansas all-time.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Available on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Mississippi State players to know:
#15 - QB Graham Mertz - JR, 6' 3", 215 lbs.
2023 Stats: 195-of-257 ATT, 2,127 YDS, 14 TD, 2 INT
#2 - RB Montrell Johnson Jr. - JR, 5'11", 200 lbs.
2023 Stats: 94 CAR, 520 YDS, 4 TD, 20 REC, 142 REC YDS, REC TD
#1 - WR Ricky Pearsall - SR, 6'1", 190 lbs.
2023 Stats: 50 REC, 718 YDS, 3 TD
#1 - DE Princely Umanmielen - JR, 6'5", 255 lbs.
2023 Stats: 27 TOT TKL, 16 SOLO, 7.5 TFL, 3 SKS
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Florida -5.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 48.3% chance to win
Headlines
Dwight McGlothern looking to earn playing time again
Why Arkansas football is closing practice for Florida week
Arkansas dialing back offense for Florida game
What Florida HC Billy Napier said about Arkansas
Bye week helped Hogs get healthy
Arkansas at Florida: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Thomas: ‘We’re very confident in our offense’
Why Sam Pittman chose Kenny Guiton as interim OC
Rocket Sanders could play Saturday at Florida