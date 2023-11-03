After having last week off because of a bye, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to face the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State in Week 8, head coach Sam Pittman made the decision to relieve Dan Enos of playcalling duties. Wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton is set to serve as interim offensive coordinator, so this game will be a good litmus test for what kind of scheme he will run with the Hogs.

Florida is coming off a 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend. The Gators own wins over McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They've also lost to Utah and Kentucky.

According to BetSaracen, the Gators are favored over the Razorbacks by 5.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Florida owns a 10-2 advantage over Arkansas all-time.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…