Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas-Florida TV details, key players, odds, headlines

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After having last week off because of a bye, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to face the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State in Week 8, head coach Sam Pittman made the decision to relieve Dan Enos of playcalling duties. Wide receiver's coach Kenny Guiton is set to serve as interim offensive coordinator, so this game will be a good litmus test for what kind of scheme he will run with the Hogs.

Florida is coming off a 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend. The Gators own wins over McNeese State, Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They've also lost to Utah and Kentucky.

According to BetSaracen, the Gators are favored over the Razorbacks by 5.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Florida owns a 10-2 advantage over Arkansas all-time.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: Available on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN app

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)

Mississippi State players to know:

#15 - QB Graham Mertz - JR, 6' 3", 215 lbs.

2023 Stats: 195-of-257 ATT, 2,127 YDS, 14 TD, 2 INT

#2 - RB Montrell Johnson Jr. - JR, 5'11", 200 lbs.

2023 Stats: 94 CAR, 520 YDS, 4 TD, 20 REC, 142 REC YDS, REC TD

#1 - WR Ricky Pearsall - SR, 6'1", 190 lbs.

2023 Stats: 50 REC, 718 YDS, 3 TD

#1 - DE Princely Umanmielen - JR, 6'5", 255 lbs.

2023 Stats: 27 TOT TKL, 16 SOLO, 7.5 TFL, 3 SKS

Vegas Odds:

Vegas: Florida -5.5 (BetSaracen)

ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 48.3% chance to win

Headlines

Dwight McGlothern looking to earn playing time again

Why Arkansas football is closing practice for Florida week

Arkansas dialing back offense for Florida game

What Florida HC Billy Napier said about Arkansas

Bye week helped Hogs get healthy

Arkansas at Florida: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Thomas: ‘We’re very confident in our offense’

Why Sam Pittman chose Kenny Guiton as interim OC

Rocket Sanders could play Saturday at Florida

Arkansas-Florida position-by-position comparison

Press Conferences

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement