Fresh off landing one elite prospect in the class of 2026, the Hogs got more good news on Sunday as offensive lineman Bear McWhorter announced his commitment to join the Razorbacks.

The Cartersville, Georgia, native chose Arkansas over a plethora of other programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and others.

McWhorter has taken multiple visits to Arkansas, and said after his latest trip each time is better than the last

"I love it here," McWhorter said. "I think this is probably my sixth time back. I can't get enough of it. Every time I come up I learn something new about it and fall in love even more."

He is also expected to be on campus for the BYU game in Week 3.

With McWhorter’s commitment, Arkansas is up to two in the class of 2026. Defensive back Tay Lockett committed to the Hogs on Thursday.