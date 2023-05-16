In need of quality depth in the secondary, Arkansas gained a commitment from out of the junior college ranks from Butler Community College defensive back Chris Rhodes.

Rhodes is now the fifth addition to the secondary this offseason and the second in less than a week as defensive back AJ Brathwaite Jr. committed on Saturday.

Rhodes visited the Razorbacks on Monday to get a closer look at things and that seemed to be enough for him.

As a freshman at Butler Community College, Rhodes only played in four games. In his time, he recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. While his lack of production could be seen as a possible concern, a review of Rhode’s film shows an athlete capable of transitioning to the Division I level.

Standing at 6-foot, 185-pounds, the Independence, Missouri, native was not highly recruited out of high school. He held offers from South Dakota State and St. Thomas and originally signed with South Dakota State before ending up at Butler Community College.

As a junior college transfer, Rhodes reported offers from programs like UT-Martin, Towson and Mississippi Valley State before being offered by the Razorbacks.

Chris Rhodes joins a group of four additional secondary transfers that includes Baylor transfers Alfahiym Walcott and Lorando Johnson, former five-star and Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary and Western Kentucky safety AJ Brathwaite Jr.

Rhodes’ commitment puts the Razorbacks at 83 projected scholarship players for 2023, which leaves two open scholarship spots remaining.