Arkansas-Memphis TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) will face off against head coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers (3-1) in the semifinal round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Thursday.
While Hardaway's Tigers took care of Michigan in a 71-67 victory on Wednesday, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his squad were out later than expected trying to wrap up a 77-74 double-overtime win over Stanford.
Memphis enters the contest with a perfect record and strong metrics as the nation's No. 27 team, according to KenPom.
"Coach Hardaway does a great job," Musselman said. "They play really, really hard. They've got some size up front and then they've got really good length at the wings. Obviously Hardaway played really good for them shooting the basketball.
"David Jones is a handful, because he can play multiple positions. Jaykwon Walton is a multi-skilled player. Mills. They've got a lot of guys that are kind of position-less players, Memphis does."
Arkansas and Memphis met 14 times from 1992-2003, but they haven't met a single time since. The last meeting came on Jan. 2, 2003, when Arkansas suffered a 72-67 defeat in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have an 11-10 advantage in the all-time series.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Tigers and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Imperial Arena - Paradise Island, Bahamas
Tipoff: 4:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN APP
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Memphis players to know
#11 - G Jahvon Quinerly - Jr., 6' 1”, 175 lbs.
Stats per game: 31.0 min, 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4..3 assists, 2.0 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 57.7 fg%, 46.2 3fg%
#9 - G Caleb Mills - 5th-Sr., 6'5", 185 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.3 min, 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 42.1 fg%, 25.0 3fg%
#10 - G Jaykwon Walton - Sr., 6'7", 206 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.7 min, 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.7 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 57.1 fg%, 53.8 3fg%
#8 - F David Jones - Sr., 6'6", 210 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.0 min, 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 42.1 fg%, 52.6 3fg%
#3 - C Jordan Brown - R-Sr., 6'11", 225 lbs.
Stats per game: 18.3 min, 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.7 blocks, 56.0 fg%,
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -120
Memphis: +100
Spread:
Arkansas: -1.5 (-115)
Memphis: +1.5 (-105)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 151.5 (-105)
UNDER 151.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 75.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 75.5 (-110)
Memphis OVER 75.5 (-110)
Memphis UNDER 75.5 (-120)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Layden Blocker OVER 2.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 total steals: -120
Chandler Lawson OVER 7.5 points scored and OVER 6.5 total rebounds: -115
Makhi Mitchell OVER 5.5 points scored and OVER 0.5 blocks: +110
Arkansas to average a FG percentage OVER 45.5 and UNDER 12.5 turnovers: +180
Arkansas to make OVER 22.5 FGs and make OVER 22.5 free throws: +120
Devo Davis OVER 9.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +125
Joseph Pinion OVER 1.5 points and OVER 1.5 steals: +200
Trevon Brazile OVER 12.5 points and OVER 9.5 rebounds: +220
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 1.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +300
Tramon Mark OVER 15.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +190
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Memphis team total UNDER 75.5 points
The Tigers have hit this under against the two legit teams they've play — Missouri (70) and Michigan (71). I have a feeling Arkansas might have a better defense than both of those squads.
UNC Greensboro's 78 points in a win over Arkansas last Friday was the most points allowed by the Hogs this year, and it was the second time they've given up more than 75 points.
