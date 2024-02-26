Arkansas Newcomer Profile: Kavion Henderson
Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class.
With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure.
HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season.
Next up, we will look at four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson out of Leeds, Alabama.
Ranked as the 11th overall prospect in the state of Alabama and 21st at his position, Henderson received offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6, 2022.
Rated as highly as 18th in the nation during his sophomore season, Henderson possesses elite lateral movement and can pass-rush the quarterback with the best of them.
A fully capable run stopper on the edge, Henderson consistently displayed his speed and power against opposing offensive linemen in high school.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 252-pounds, Henderson was almost always able to beat his man on the edge. It won’t be as easy in the SEC, but Henderson has the intangibles to dominate with the right development.
As a senior, Henderson finished with 45 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also logged a one-yard offensive rushing touchdown.
Henderson will join a defensive end room loaded with talent, as Landon Jackson, Anton Juncaj, Quincy Rhodes and Charleston Collins likely fill out the two-deep.
