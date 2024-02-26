Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class.

With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure.

HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season.

Next up, we will look at four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson out of Leeds, Alabama.