The Arkansas football team is hosting multiple transfer prospects throughout the week, and HawgBeat can confirm another scheduled visitor for Wednesday in Louisville defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas.

A 6-foot-4, 300-pound soon-to-be junior, Thomas played in 11 games at defensive tackle for the Cardinals and racked up four total tackles. During the 2022 season, Thomas totaled eight tackles in 11 games as well. Thomas will be in Fayetteville until Thursday.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas finished the 2023-24 season with 97 total snaps and a defensive grade of 42.5.