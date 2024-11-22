Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This week, the Hogs will face off against the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
HEADLINES
- Know the Foe: Gaining Louisiana Tech insight with BleedTechBlue
- Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
- Pittman details effects of roster limits, revenue sharing
- Sam Pittman previews Louisiana Tech game on SEC Teleconference
- VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Louisiana Tech week
- What Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie said about Arkansas
- Time running out for Jaylon Braxton's return
- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Louisiana Tech preview
- Arkansas' official depth chart for Louisiana Tech game
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: -1800
Louisiana Tech: +1000
Spread:
Arkansas: -22.5, (-110)
Louisiana Tech: +22.5, (-110)
Total Points:
OVER 48.5, (-110)
UNDER 48.5, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 35, (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 35, (-110)
Louisiana Tech OVER 13.5, (-105)
Louisiana Tech UNDER 13.5, (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double-R Props:
~ Arkansas team 1st quarter scoring OVER 9.5: +105
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 8.5 total targets: +175
~ Arkansas offense time of possession OVER 33:30 minutes: +145
~ Arkansas team passing OVER 7.5 big plays (gain of 15+ yards): +145
~ Arkansas team rushing OVER 8.5 big plays (gain of 10+ yards): +125
~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 2.5 receptions and OVER 29.5 receiving yards: +145
~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 13.5 rush attempts and OVER 69.5 rushing yards: +165
~ Malachi Singleton OVER 7.5 pass attempts and OVER 59.5 pass completion percentage: +150
~ Taylen Green OVER 236.5 passing yards and OVER 39.5 rushing yards: +165
~ Arkansas defense OVER 2.5 sacks and OVER 2.5 opponent sacks: +450
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Andrew Armstrong OVER 8.5 total targets (+175)
A consistent pass-game bellcow for Arkansas' offense this season, Andrew Armstrong has eclipsed over 8.5 targets in every single game this season...except for the last three.
Against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas, the redshirt senior wide receiver totaled eight targets, one shy short of his current line ahead of the Louisiana Tech game. The good news is, Louisiana Tech isn't an SEC team, and the Razorbacks should emphasize getting Armstrong the ball in a potential bowl-clinching game.