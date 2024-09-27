Content Loading

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line: Arkansas: +175 Texas A&M: -220 Spread: Arkansas: +4.5, (-110) Texas A&M: -4.5, (-110) Total Points: OVER 52, (-110) UNDER 52, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 23.5, (-105) Arkansas UNDER 23.5, (-115) Texas A&M OVER 28.5, (-105) Texas A&M UNDER 28.5, (-115) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

1st Quarter Anytime TD Special: Arkansas @ Texas A&M

~ Ja'Quinden Jackson: +475 ~ Taylen Green: +700 ~ Andrew Armstrong: +900 ~ Isaiah Sategna: +1200 ~ Tyrone Broden: +1300 ~ Isaac TeSlaa: +1500 ~ Luke Hasz: +1750 ~ Arkansas defense: +2000 ~ Rodney Hill: +3000

Double-R Props:

~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 5.5 receptions and OVER 74.5 receiving yards: +120 ~ Braylen Russell OVER 24.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +115 ~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 4.5 receptions and OVER 49.5 receiving yards: +195 ~ Stephen Dix Jr. OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +145 ~ Arkansas 3rd down conversion percentage OVER 60.5 and Texas A&M 3rd down conversion percentage OVER 44.5: +260 ~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 1.5 punt returns and OVER 9.5 net returns yards: +275 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 13.5 rushing attempts and OVER 109.5 rushing yards: +200 ~ Taylen Green OVER 199.5 passing yards and OVER 69.5 rushing yards: +275 ~ Arkansas offense OVER 239.5 passing yards and OVER 189.5 rushing yards: +325 ~ Arkansas defense OVER 1.5 interceptions and OVER 1.5 fumble recoveries: +700 (Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.



Ja'Quinden Jackson 1st Quarter Anytime TD (+475)