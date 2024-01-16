The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) are reeling after three straight losses to open SEC play and things don't get any easier, as the Hogs will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

Led by fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are flying high after their most recent 97-92 overtime victory over No. 6 Kentucky. Texas A&M also owns wins over Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa State and nearly pulled off an upset against No. 2 Houston.

"They're so well-coached, Buzz Williams has done a phenomenal job with his team on both sides of the ball," head coac Eric Musselman said on Sunday. "They'll mix up defensive coverages, they'll soft trap, pick and roll, so it'll be important for our ball handlers in the pick and roll to be able to read their soft traps.

"They do a great job obviously of rebounding the basketball. Number one offensive rebounding team in the country. (Tyrece) Radford is as good a rebounder from the guard position, he's probably the number one offensive rebounding guard in the entire country."

Leading the Aggies is junior guard Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound Texas native is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. In his most recent matchup against No. 6 Kentucky, Taylor scored 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.

"Wade Taylor creates so many problems for a team defensively because of his ability to shoot the three," Musselman said. "He has a quick first step, high volume free throw attempt player. So their backcourt with Radford and Taylor, both guards can score the ball. Both players can shoot the three and shoot off the bounce. Three dimensional scorers."

KenPom ranks Texas A&M 35th overall nationally and the Aggies are also 22nd in offensive efficiency through 16 games.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: