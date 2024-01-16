Advertisement
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) are reeling after three straight losses to open SEC play and things don't get any easier, as the Hogs will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

Led by fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are flying high after their most recent 97-92 overtime victory over No. 6 Kentucky. Texas A&M also owns wins over Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa State and nearly pulled off an upset against No. 2 Houston.

"They're so well-coached, Buzz Williams has done a phenomenal job with his team on both sides of the ball," head coac Eric Musselman said on Sunday. "They'll mix up defensive coverages, they'll soft trap, pick and roll, so it'll be important for our ball handlers in the pick and roll to be able to read their soft traps.

"They do a great job obviously of rebounding the basketball. Number one offensive rebounding team in the country. (Tyrece) Radford is as good a rebounder from the guard position, he's probably the number one offensive rebounding guard in the entire country."

Leading the Aggies is junior guard Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound Texas native is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. In his most recent matchup against No. 6 Kentucky, Taylor scored 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.

"Wade Taylor creates so many problems for a team defensively because of his ability to shoot the three," Musselman said. "He has a quick first step, high volume free throw attempt player. So their backcourt with Radford and Taylor, both guards can score the ball. Both players can shoot the three and shoot off the bounce. Three dimensional scorers."

KenPom ranks Texas A&M 35th overall nationally and the Aggies are also 22nd in offensive efficiency through 16 games.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:

--------------

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

What: Arkansas returns home for the first of two straight in Bud Walton Arena.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal and Jon Sunvold)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: 106 Sirius / 190 XM / 961 SXM App

--------------

SPREAD/TOTALS:

Moneyline:

Arkansas: +135

Texas A&M: -155

Spread:

Arkansas: +3.5 (-115)

Texas A&M: -3.5 (-105)

Totals:

Total Points:

OVER 145.5 (--110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Team Totals:

Arkansas OVER 71.5 (-115)

Arkansas UNDER 71.5 (-115)

Texas A&M OVER 74.5 (-105)

Texas A&M UNDER 74.5 (-125)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double R Props

Arkansas team OVER 39.5 field goal percentage and OVER 33.5 rebounds: +125

Arkansas team OVER 57.5 field goals attempted and OER 20.5 free throws attempted: +165

Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists: +105

El Ellis OVER 0.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists: +105

Jeremiah Davenport OVER 7.5 points and OVER 5.5 field goals attempted: +175

Joseph Pinion OVER 5.5 points and OVER 0.5 3-points made: +185

Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 3.5 points and OVER 9.5 minutes played: +185

Layden Blocker OVER 4.5 points and OVER 1.5 free throws made: +130

Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +175

Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points and OVER 4.5 free throws made: +165

Chandler Lawson OVER 1.5 points and OVER 1.5 defensive rebounds: +275

Jalen Graham OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +250

Khalif Battle OVER 1.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +230

Trevon Brazile OVER 8.5 points and OVER 8.5 rebounds: +275

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

--------------

HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Texas A&M -3.5 (-105)

Arkansas has looked completely disheveled in its first three SEC matchups, as the Hogs have lost by double-digits in each game.

On the other hand, the Aggies are coming off a confidence-boosting upset over No. 6 Kentucky and are a physical group with an edge. That matches up well against an Arkansas team that seems to lack leadership and all-out effort at times.

Until Musselman can figure out how to get his team back on the right path, I'm not picking them to be competitive with so many deficiencies.

--------------

