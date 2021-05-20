CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Full lineups for both teams are listed below. There were no surprises from head coach Dave Van Horn, who is sticking with his usual order.
T-2nd: Florida 1, Arkansas 0
After retiring the first four batters he faced, Patrick Wicklander gave up a solo home run to Kendrick Calilao. It easily cleared the left field bullpen to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.
B-4th: Arkansas 1, Florida 1
After Christian Franklin was hit by a pitch to start the inning, he moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Casey Opitz's two-out RBI single to tie the game.
B-5th: Arkansas 3, Florida 1
Cayden Wallace swings at the first pitch he sees in the fifth inning and hits an opposite-field home run that just stayed fair down the right field line. That gives the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Opitz ripped his third hit of the game into left field for an RBI.
B-8th: Arkansas 6, Florida 1
The Razorbacks get some much-needed insurance in the form of a three-out home run by Cayden Wallace. It's his second long ball of the game.
FINAL - Arkansas 6, Florida 1
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs hosting top-10 Florida with SEC title at stake (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Florida
~Florida's top hitters
~What's at stake
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home Run Tracker
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Jacob Young - LF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Nathan Hickey - C
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Jud Fabian - CF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Kris Armstrong - DH
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Kirby McMullen - 3B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Josh Rivera - SS
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Sterlin Thompson - RF
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Cory Acton - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Tommy Mace