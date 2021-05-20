CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 1)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Full lineups for both teams are listed below. There were no surprises from head coach Dave Van Horn, who is sticking with his usual order.

After retiring the first four batters he faced, Patrick Wicklander gave up a solo home run to Kendrick Calilao. It easily cleared the left field bullpen to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

After Christian Franklin was hit by a pitch to start the inning, he moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Casey Opitz's two-out RBI single to tie the game.

Cayden Wallace swings at the first pitch he sees in the fifth inning and hits an opposite-field home run that just stayed fair down the right field line. That gives the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Opitz ripped his third hit of the game into left field for an RBI.