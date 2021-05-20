 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Florida Gators (Game 1)
CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 1)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas and Florida begin their three-game series Thursday night.
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Full lineups for both teams are listed below. There were no surprises from head coach Dave Van Horn, who is sticking with his usual order.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs hosting top-10 Florida with SEC title at stake (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Florida

~Florida's top hitters

~What's at stake

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Stat of the Week

~Home Run Tracker

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Florida

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Jacob Young - LF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Nathan Hickey - C

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Jud Fabian - CF

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Kris Armstrong - DH

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Kirby McMullen - 3B

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Josh Rivera - SS

8. Casey Opitz - C

8. Sterlin Thompson - RF

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Cory Acton - 2B

Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander

Pitching: RHP Tommy Mace
{{ article.author_name }}