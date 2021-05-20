CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 1)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas and Florida begin their three-game series Thursday night. (Arkansas Athletics)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Full lineups for both teams are listed below. There were no surprises from head coach Dave Van Horn, who is sticking with his usual order.

-------------------------------------- First pitch: 6 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) In-depth preview: Hogs hosting top-10 Florida with SEC title at stake (FREE) ~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Florida ~Florida's top hitters ~What's at stake ~Stat comparison ~Notes and tidbits ~Stat of the Week ~Home Run Tracker

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT