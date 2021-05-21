CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
The only change to Arkansas' lineup is at the top of the order, as Braydon Webb replaces Zack Gregory in left field and as the leadoff hitter.
Florida made only one change, as well, switching shortstop Josh Rivera and right fielder Sterlin Thompson.
Both lineups are listed below.
First pitch: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Game 1 Recap + Box: Wallace homers twice, Hogs clinch share of SEC West
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
1. Braydon Webb - LF
|
1. Jacob Young - LF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Nathan Hickey - C
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Jud Fabian - CF
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Kris Armstrong - DH
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Kirby McMullen - 3B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Sterlin Thompson - RF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Josh Rivera - SS
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Cory Acton - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: LHP Hunter Barco