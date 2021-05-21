 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Florida Gators (Game 2)
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-21 18:35:42 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Florida (Game 2)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series with Florida on Friday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series with Florida on Friday. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

The only change to Arkansas' lineup is at the top of the order, as Braydon Webb replaces Zack Gregory in left field and as the leadoff hitter.

Florida made only one change, as well, switching shortstop Josh Rivera and right fielder Sterlin Thompson.

Both lineups are listed below.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: 7 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs hosting top-10 Florida with SEC title at stake (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Florida

~Florida's top hitters

~What's at stake

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Stat of the Week

~Home Run Tracker

Game 1 Recap + Box: Wallace homers twice, Hogs clinch share of SEC West

Wicklander fills ace role with dominant SEC season

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Analysis: Does Arkansas have enough pitching to win it all?

Arkansas adjusts weekend rotation again

WATCH: Van Horn previews upcoming series vs. Florida

WATCH: Hutch previews Florida series with GatorsTerritory insider

Examining SEC race with 1 week left: Hogs along in 1st

In-state product enters portal

Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 18

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Florida

1. Braydon Webb - LF

1. Jacob Young - LF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Nathan Hickey - C

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Jud Fabian - CF

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Kris Armstrong - DH

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Kirby McMullen - 3B

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Sterlin Thompson - RF

8. Casey Opitz - C

8. Josh Rivera - SS

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Cory Acton - 2B

Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden

Pitching: LHP Hunter Barco
