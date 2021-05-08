 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Game 2)
CJ's Scoring Recap: Georgia 7, Arkansas 3 (Game 2)

Andrew Hutchinson
Follow along as Arkansas ties to clinch its series with Georgia on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas ties to clinch its series with Georgia on Saturday.

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

As expected, Dave Van Horn is starting Cullen Smith at third base for Game 2 instead of Jacob Nesbit. He is batting in the 8-hole, which moves Jalen Battles into the 9-hole.

Georgia is starting the same players as Friday night, but in a different order. He also switched his designated hitter and catcher.

Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Georgia 1, Arkansas 0

After being shut out in Game 1, Georgia didn't take long to get on the board Saturday. Josh McAllister's one-out solo home run over the left field wall gives the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

B-2nd: Arkansas 1, Georgia 1

A leadoff walk comes back to bite Georgia, as Brady Slavens moved to third on Christian Franklin's double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Robert Moore to tie the game.

B-3rd: Arkansas 3, Georgia 1

The Razorbacks take the lead on an RBI double by Matt Goodheart and then add another run on an RBI ground out by Brady Slavens.

T-5th: Georgia 3, Arkansas 3

With two outs and a runner on third, McAllister hit what was essentially a swinging bunt for an RBI infield single. Instead, Peyton Pallette fielded it and threw wildly to first. Running all the way, McAllister got all the way to third on the error. Arkansas tried to get him at third, but Robert Moore's relay throw sailed into the stands for a second error on the play that allowed him to score. That tied the game.

T-7th: Georgia 5, Arkansas 3

After a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position, Arkansas brought in Zack Morris out of the bullpen to face Ben Anderson. The first pitch he threw was crushed over the right field wall for a two-run home run.

T-9th: Georgia 7, Arkansas 3

The Bulldogs started the ninth inning with four straight hits, with the third being an RBI by Fernando Gonzalez. The fourth loaded the bases and set up an RBI HBP for McAllister.

FINAL - Georgia 7, Arkansas 3

First pitch: 6:02 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Georgia

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Ben Anderson - CF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Josh McAllister - 2B

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Corey Collins - C

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Connor Tate - RF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Garrett Blaylock - 3B

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Riley King - LF

7. Casey Opitz - C

7. Chaney Rogers - 1B

8. Cullen Smith - 3B

8. Cole Tate - SS

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Fernando Gonzalez - DH

Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette

Pitching: RHP Jonathan Cannon
