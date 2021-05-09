Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas and Georgia play a rubber match Sunday afternoon. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Dave Van Horn has shuffled his batting order, moving Matt Goodheart from the 2-hole to the 6-hole and bumping everyone else up a spot. He is also starting Jacob Nesbit at third base and hitting him ninth. Georgia is using the same lineup and order as Saturday. Both lineups are listed below.

T-3rd: Georgia 3, Arkansas 0

The Bulldogs strike first with three straight singles to start the third. The last of them was an RBI for Ben Anderson. All three of those players ended up scoring, as Garrett Blaylock hit a two-out single that drove in the other two.

B-5th: Georgia 3, Arkansas 2

After a leadoff double by Matt Goodheart and single by Casey Opitz put runners on second and third, Jalen Battles drove them in with a single of his own.

B-6th: Arkansas 3, Georgia 3

A two-out home run by Matt Goodheart ties the game.

B-7th: Arkansas 5, Georgia 3

The Razorbacks have their first lead of the game thanks to a leadoff home run by Jalen Battles over the center field wall. With two outs, Christian Franklin added an RBI single.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, Georgia 3

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT