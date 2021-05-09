CJ's Scoring Recap: Arkansas 5, Georgia 3 (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn has shuffled his batting order, moving Matt Goodheart from the 2-hole to the 6-hole and bumping everyone else up a spot. He is also starting Jacob Nesbit at third base and hitting him ninth.
Georgia is using the same lineup and order as Saturday.
Both lineups are listed below.
T-3rd: Georgia 3, Arkansas 0
The Bulldogs strike first with three straight singles to start the third. The last of them was an RBI for Ben Anderson.
All three of those players ended up scoring, as Garrett Blaylock hit a two-out single that drove in the other two.
B-5th: Georgia 3, Arkansas 2
After a leadoff double by Matt Goodheart and single by Casey Opitz put runners on second and third, Jalen Battles drove them in with a single of his own.
B-6th: Arkansas 3, Georgia 3
A two-out home run by Matt Goodheart ties the game.
B-7th: Arkansas 5, Georgia 3
The Razorbacks have their first lead of the game thanks to a leadoff home run by Jalen Battles over the center field wall. With two outs, Christian Franklin added an RBI single.
FINAL - Arkansas 5, Georgia 3
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return home to face Georgia (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Georgia
~Georgia's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home run tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs win series opener in shutout fashion again
Game 2 Recap + Box: Errors doom Hogs, help Georgia even series
|Arkansas
|Georgia
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Ben Anderson - CF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
2. Josh McAllister - 2B
|
3. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
3. Corey Collins - C
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Connor Tate - RF
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Garrett Blaylock - 3B
|
6. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Riley King - LF
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Chaney Rogers - 1B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Cole Tate - SS
|
9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Fernando Gonzalez - DH
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: LHP Ryan Webb