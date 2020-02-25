New Arkansas tight end coach Jon Cooper will probably go after more than one commit to add to his room in the 2021 as he'll return only Hudson Henry and 2020 signee Collin Sutherland next season. Cooper also has several walk-on tight ends for the 2020 season to help with depth: Illinois State transfer Nathan Bax, UAM transfer Johnson Bowman and Jonas Higson from Bentonville West. As the tight ends coach, Cooper will lead the recruitment for most prospects at his position but his recruiting territories also include Central Arkansas, Oklahoma, Central Texas and Florida. He's offered seven 2021 tight end prospects from seven different states so far. Here's a closer look at the tight ends Arkansas has offered and their recruitment: ICYMI: Closer look at QB offers, Closer look at RB offers

Committed Elsewhere (1)

Chasing a prestigious business degree, Georgia 4-star tight end Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame in the summer before his junior season of football. Berrong made sure to visit his other options (of which there are 24) before making his commitment and has been loyal ever since. Berrong had 43 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns on his way to being named an all-state tight end this season.

Available (6)

Iowa native Thomas Fidone is the cream of the crop in the 2021 class. He's the No.60 ranked player in the nation and the No.3 tight end. Fidone caught 39 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while racking up offers from 31 programs including 10 SEC programs. His FutureCasts have him projected to Nebraska where he's visited several times. He's also visited Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota with trips planned to Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. It seems like Fidone is destined to end up in the Big 10.