Closer Look at Arkansas's 2021 TE offers
New Arkansas tight end coach Jon Cooper will probably go after more than one commit to add to his room in the 2021 as he'll return only Hudson Henry and 2020 signee Collin Sutherland next season.
Cooper also has several walk-on tight ends for the 2020 season to help with depth: Illinois State transfer Nathan Bax, UAM transfer Johnson Bowman and Jonas Higson from Bentonville West.
As the tight ends coach, Cooper will lead the recruitment for most prospects at his position but his recruiting territories also include Central Arkansas, Oklahoma, Central Texas and Florida. He's offered seven 2021 tight end prospects from seven different states so far.
Here's a closer look at the tight ends Arkansas has offered and their recruitment:
Committed Elsewhere (1)
Chasing a prestigious business degree, Georgia 4-star tight end Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame in the summer before his junior season of football. Berrong made sure to visit his other options (of which there are 24) before making his commitment and has been loyal ever since. Berrong had 43 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns on his way to being named an all-state tight end this season.
Available (6)
Iowa native Thomas Fidone is the cream of the crop in the 2021 class. He's the No.60 ranked player in the nation and the No.3 tight end. Fidone caught 39 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while racking up offers from 31 programs including 10 SEC programs. His FutureCasts have him projected to Nebraska where he's visited several times. He's also visited Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota with trips planned to Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. It seems like Fidone is destined to end up in the Big 10.
Parkview Magnet tight end Erin Outley is one of just three in-state prospects with an offer from the Razorbacks and his recruitment has been skyrocketing since the calendar turned to 2020. Outley has only visited Arkansas and Memphis but has more visits lined up on the horizon including Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina (no offer). The 6-foot-4 target is in no rush to make a decision as offers continue to pile on, estimating a decision is likely to come towards the end of his senior season.
"Home is where the heart is but I want to visit schools and see what is best for me. The energy seems like it’s going to be great, that it’s going to be a great program and I’m going to be watching them over the next year.”
