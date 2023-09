It's never too early to look forward to Arkansas basketball season, especially with head coach Eric Musselman at the helm of the Hoop Hogs.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how the new transfers, freshmen and returning faces mesh, as the program announced it's annual Red-White Showcase date on Wednesday.

The intrasquad scrimmage is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Barnhill Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.